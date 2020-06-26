



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has spread its intelligence to hunt, arrest and prosecute driver’s licence racketeers within Enugu State.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the assurance in an interview newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Kalu said that Nigerians wishing to obtain the licence should go directly to FRSC website to get enlightened and fill licence forms.

He said that they could also go to designated FRSC licensing offices and other FRSC formations to make adequate inquiries on how to obtain genuine licence from the right source.

Kalu said that the licence was still affordable, adding that licence for a three-year duration cost N6,500 and that of five-year duration cost N10,500.





“Obtaining the licence is further made easy by the FRSC, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and state board of internal revenue having a one-stop shop.

“The one-stop shop brings all these agencies involved in licence production under one roof, and all issues concerning licence is sorted out under the same roof.

“So, for no reason should any one patronise touts or racketeers, who always inflate the amount payable to obtain a licence.

“These unscrupulous elements also produce fake licences to unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.

According to him, members of the public should report any person, group or syndicate claiming to produce, obtain or help in processing the licence.

He noted that it was a serious offense for anyone to drive without a valid license.