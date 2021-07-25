FRSC: Kano road accident claimed 18 lives

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Kano State, has confirmed the death of 18 commuters involved in a ghastly car accident along Gadar Shiburu Riruwai-Doguwa road in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State as a result of a broken bridge.

According to the Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato, the accident occurred on Friday when a bridge linking Riruwai and Doguwa broke down as a result of the heavy rainfall.

He explained that the vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Sharon station wagon, plunged into the water, killing all the 18 passengers on board.

It was also reported that five passengers who died during the accident were from the same family going to the Dambatta Local Government Area of the State.

An eye witness had told newsmen that the accident was a result of a broken bridge due to the heavy downpour as the driver wasn’t aware that the bridge had broken down.

He added that before the driver could manoeuvre the vehicle it was too late and he plunged into the water, killing the passengers on board.

The FRSC added that all the dead have been buried according to Islamic rites.