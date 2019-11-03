<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered investigation into a particular plate number in Kano.

The number plate has the inscription of “Chip Whip” purportedly for a member of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Oyeyemi directed the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the number plate in the state.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said “The Corps marshal has directed all field commands across the country to be on vigilance and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.

“We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that a careful assessment of the said number plate revealed that the characters of the dye were not the same with that of the FRSC production plants.

He added that the colour of the graphics (Nigeria Map) on the plate is brown instead of green that FRSC uses.

“All blanking and screen printing for such plates are done at the Gwagwalada production plant to ensure quality, uniformity and standards in line with quality procedures of the FRSC in all its produced number plates in contrast to this one.

“So, we can confirm with certainty that this number plate was neither produced nor issued by the FRSC,” he said.

Oyeyemi called on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents.