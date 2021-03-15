



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it impounded 1,250 rickety vehicles in Osun, Oyo and Ondo States within three weeks.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, in charge of the three states, ACM Emmanuel Abey, said this on Monday in Ibadan during an official visit to the Oyo State Command of the Corps.

“We have removed 1,250 rickety vehicles from the road and the owners have been coming to collect them and not without paying a fine,” Mr. Abey said.

According to him, the aim of the Corps is to ensure that Nigerian roads are rid of abandoned and faulty vehicles.

He further said that the impounded vehicles were causing a lot of crashes, leading to the loss of lives on the road.





He said: “Many vehicles are parked on the road. People just park their faulty vehicles on the road and forget about them.

“We don’t want that again. They have been causing crashes, so any vehicle abandoned on the road will be impounded.

Mr. Abey called on Nigerians not to put vehicles that were not roadworthy on the road and be law-abiding in order not to be apprehended.

He commended the FRSC command in Oyo State for its feat in ensuring a reduction in road crashes.

Earlier, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Uche Chukwurah, said the Corps was working assiduously to reduce crashes on the road.