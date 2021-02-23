



The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed commanding officers across all formations to commence immediate impoundment, arrest and prosecution of owners of rickety vehicles nationwide.

The clampdown, according to Mr. Oyeyemi, is an integral part of the Corps effort to reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bisi Kazeem, the corps spokesperson warned that severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended in the act.

He listed impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education as part of the punishments to be meted on offenders.

“The operation which will be conducted nationwide, forms part of the Corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 percent and fatalities by 20 percent,” the statement by Mr. Kazeem read.





The Corps Marshal further advised motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles.

“The Corps Marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night.

“He highlighted the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that if drivers and vehicle owners will adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties will be enhanced and the statutory role of the Corps summarised in making the over 204,000 km road network in Nigeria safe for all users,” the statement added.