A tanker laden with about 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit on Thursday rammed into a moving caterpillar, the Anambra State command of the Federal Road Safety Commission has revealed.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in the state said in a statement that the accident occurred near Upper Iweka on the Onitsha-bound lane of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Kumapayi said no life was lost in the incident.

He said the caterpillar had been towed away from the scene while combined personnel of the FRSC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Anambra Traffic Management Agency and Police were on ground to cordon off the area.

He said the content of the truck was being transferred to another.

“A tanker carrying 40,000 litres of PMS collided with a Caterpillar that lost control from opposite direction at the Asaba bound lane at Upper Iweka by Toronto Hospital, Onitsha.

“No life was lost in the incident.

“Men of the FRSC officers, the Nigeria Police, Fire Service, NSCDC, ATMA are all on the ground to manage the situation.

“Meanwhile, the caterpillar has been towed from the scene and the driver will be persecuted for driving a mechanically deficient vehicle,” he said.

He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition and warned against recklessness on the roads.