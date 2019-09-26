<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the ‘ember’ months set in, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, has warned motorists against reckless driving, over speeding and overloading.

Abubakar Najume, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Bauchi State, handed down the warning in his speech at the flag-off of the 2019 ‘ember’ months’ campaign on Wednesday. The event was held at the Tipper Garage in Bauchi.

Najume expressed worry over the high number of road crashes that are usually recorded in the ember months, saying that the campaign was necessary in view of loss of lives and properties during the ember season.

He said the corps had embarked on aggressive sensitisation among motorists in the state and would not spare anyone who violates road traffic regulations especially during the period which is characterized by high vehicular movement on the road.

“The purpose of this campaign is to call on people to comply with traffic rules and regulations. We have critical offences and they are the major causes of accidents on our roads.

“These critical offences include overloading, use of bad, expired and worn out tyres, over-speeding and taking drugs, among many others.

“We are calling on people because of this time we are in now, drivers should be careful and drive safely. They must ensure that they abide by the traffic rules especially over-speeding; it is the major cause of accidents.

“We are doing this public enlightenment to tell them the dangers of their actions which cause loss of lives and properties. If they fail to comply, we will arrest them and prosecute them in accordance with the law,” he said.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, in his speech at the flag-off, also warned motorists to avoid driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said drivers should rest when they are tired rather than taking drugs to boost their energy.