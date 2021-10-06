FRSC flags off ember months campaigns against night travels

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Sector Command, has flagged off its ember months campaigns against night travels and to sensitize road users on safety measures to forestall crashes and road traffic-related incidents during the ember months.

The Sector Commander, Bayelsa, Ibrahim Usman, stated this on Wednesday at Ekeki motor park, Yenagoa, while flagging off the 2021 Ember months campaigns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme is: “Maintain Safe Speed, avoid night travels and enjoy quality road experience”.He added that the essence of standing the campaign early is to educate the motoring public to make 2021 ember months unique and crash-free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations.

Usman further stated that it is imperative to start the sensitization early as people travel frequently to their respective towns and villages to meet their loved ones, particularly those working outside the state. He said traffic will increase as such overloading, overspeeding, reckless driving, fatigue, use of bad wipers, mechanical deficient vehicles, expired tyres cannot be ruled out as critical offences.

Also speaking, the representative of the state governor, the Mayor of Yenagoa, Mr Nimizuo Orupaye, considered the early campaign as important and urged road users within the state to adhere to all safety measures to forestall road crashes.

He assured the state’s collaboration with the agency to sensitize road users to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and strictly obey to avoid road crashes, especially during the festive period with high traffic flow. Hon Douglas Awudulu, the Minority Leader of the Bayelsa House of Assembly and Special Marshall Coordinator, decried night travels and warned road users and passengers against night journeys because of the dangers associated with it.

“Am not saying that accidents don’t occur in the afternoons, but that of the nights are usually very dangerous,” he said. He pledged the continued support of the Special Marshals to the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that accidents are minimised.

Awudulu urged drivers and travellers to avoid night travels and advised drivers to avoid overspeeding, drunkenness and other reasons that usually lead to fatal accidents that culminate in loss of lives and property.

He commended the Federal Road Safety Corps which was established in February 1988 with the mandate to prevent/minimize crashes on highways, clear obstructions, design/produce all categories of drivers Licenses, vehicle number plates, educate drivers, motorists and other members of the public.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Ojo Rapheal, commended the FRSC for flagging off the ember months campaigns early enough. He promised that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) will not relent in sensitizing its members against night travels, but will also sensitize them on other factors that are associated with road accidents.

Representatives of the Nigeria Immigration Services, National Drug and Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Services and the State Ministry of Transport delivered their goodwill messages.

NAN recalls that the highpoint of the event was a drama presented by the National Youth Service Corps, FRSC group, on the dangers of overloading and night travels to hilarious of the audience.