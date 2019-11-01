<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has kicked off the 2019 “Ember Months Road Safety Campaign” with free eye treatment and distribution of eyeglasses.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, while flagging off the campaign at the palace of the Emir of Gombe, insisted that all road users must make a deliberate effort towards minimizing road accidents by obeying road traffic rules.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, the Governor said the “ember” months season has been confirmed to be the season with most road accidents due to the heavy traffic of the roads.

He, therefore, called for deliberate efforts by road users to reduce road accidents through obedience to road traffic rules and avoid the use of drugs

The Gombe State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Godwin Omiko, said the state has in recent time witnessed a series of crashes on the roads, especially along the Gombe-Biu bye-pass.

According to him, “Between January and October 2019, about 262 crashes have been recorded in the state with 1,535 persons involved”. He said out of this number, “113 persons have been killed with 781 persons injured.”