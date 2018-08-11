The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a disclaimer on a fake Facebook account announcing recruitment into the organisation.

In a statement on Saturday, the corps said its attention has been drawn to the fake social media account which is using the name of Bisi Kazeem, its public education officer, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Kazeem warned the public to desist from patronising “such fraudsters”, saying the corps “does not engage in recruiting through any of its staff’s social media account”.

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a fake facebook account fraudulently operated by some mischievous and unscrupulous elements who are bent on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using the name of the corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, presently going rounds on the internet,” the statement read.

“This is to alert the public and warn applicants to beware and desist from patronising such fraudsters as the FRSC does not engage in recruitment through any of its staff’s social media accounts.

“All publications relating to recruitment in the corps are done through the following official platforms : www.frsc.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/federalroadsafetycorps and www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria.

“For further information and inquiries,visit the aforementioned sites.

“Think Safety! Act Safety! Drive safely and remember, your family needs you alive.”