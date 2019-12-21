<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 605 officers and regular Marshals to the roads in Gombe for ease of traffic during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

Dr Godwin Omiko, the state Sector Commander, in Gombe on Saturday, said that the 170 officers and 435 Marshalls were deployed across the state.

Omiko advised the road users to drive with care to save their lives, adding that road accident are caused by either driver, passenger or pedestrians.

“So all of us as road users must obey traffic rules and regulations, drive with caution, give room to other road users and respect other road users as well.

“Forget about that call, there is nothing urgent in any phone call. It’s only when you are alive you will attend to any issue.

“Don’t lose your life in the process of answering a call, save your live. Your life is not car parts that can be replaced,” he said.

He also advised drivers against speeding, dangerous overtaking and overload to avoid road crashes.

Omiko said the FRSC, in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state, had dislodged all the illegal parks and trucks along the roads to ensure safety.

He added that all the FRSC vehicles including hospital ambulances were deployed to serve in case of any emergency.