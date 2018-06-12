The Federal Road Safety Corps is to deploy its full operational might for the 2018 Eid-El-Fitri special patrol exercise nationwide.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the exercise would run from June 13 to 18.

Kazeem said all patrol vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, motorcycles, radar guns, alcholyzers and other operational logistics would be rolled out for the nationwide patrol.

The exercise, he explained, will cover key operational areas such as traffic control, traffic law enforcement, removal of obstructions, prompt response to emergency calls and rescue of accident victims.

The aim, according to him, is largely to cut back on road traffic accidents and attendant deaths by at least 15 and 30 per cents respectively, nationwide.

He said the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed that all Zebras and roadside clinics must be active round the clock, and respond to emergency calls within the minimum FRSC response time.

According to Kazeem, special attention will be given to 40 routes with high traffic density during the five-day period.

The corridors include: Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo roads.

Others are: Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu and Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos, among others.

He said, “The Corps Marshal has also directed that first-rate attention be paid to traffic offences such as failure to install/use speed limiting device by commercial vehicles, overloading and lane indiscipline.

“Others are use of phone while driving, number plate violation, driver’s licence violation, driving with expired/worn out tyres, and driving without a spare tyre.

“The operation has been programmed to run in shift as follows: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Night rescue teams are to be on standby at all operational commands.”

Kazeem said the Corps would collaborate with the military, security and other emergency services for the exercise.

He quoted the FRSC boss as calling on all road users to be responsible while in transit during the Sallah celebrations.