The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied media report that its recruitment site crashed one day after opening.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC said “Our attention has been drawn to the rumour going round that the Corps recruitment site crashed few hours after it went live. We are much disturbed that an online media will go to the press because of few complaints from people that could not get through either as a result of congestion or network . We even learnt that contrary to instructions, some applicants are using hand held phones instead of computer.

“The medium left out the experience of thousands of applicants that are getting through second per second which we are monitoring at our situation room created mainly for recruitment purposes. Contrary to the speculations, we are pleased to inform you that the site has been stable with thousand applicants already acknowledged on the database. Furthermore, there is need to state categorically that there is a dedicated site for the recruitment (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng) which is totally different from the frsc official website (frsc.gov.ng) which so many applicants are using . For the avoidance of doubts, we have received more than 10, 000 successful applications from applicants within one day and half window , specifically about 6,000 today from our back end.

“Applicants should please endeavour to call our toll free number 122 , 08077690361, 08077690362 or send an email to [email protected] whenever they encounter any hitch.”

Recall that ‎the advertised positions are the Officer cadre, Marshal Inspectorate (MI) cadre, and the Road Marshal Assistant (RMA) cadre in a nationwide recruitment exercise.

Also, for the Officer cadre, candidates are expected to possess a first degree from recognised institutions, NYSC Discharge Certificates, and must not be more than 30 years of age.

For the Marshal Inspectorate cadre, he explained that there are three subcategories namely, Marshal Inspector I (MI-I), Marshal Inspector II (MI-II), and Marshal Inspector III (MI-III).

According to him, the requirements for MI-I are Higher National Diploma from recognized Institutions, NYSC discharge certificates, Registered Nurse and Midwife, and must equally not be more than 30 years of age.

The requirements for MI-II are Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE), Registered Nurse or Registered Midwife. Applicants to this cadre must not be more than 28 years of age. For MI-III, Applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW), and must equally not be more than 28 years of age.

Application into the category of RMAII requires a minimum of 5 credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and must include Mathematics and English Language. For RMAIII, the requirement is a minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. Applicants into the two categories of RMAs must not be more than 27 years of age.

Artisans and Tradesmen equally fall into the same categories of RMAs, however, they must possess a minimum of four passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, have trade test or other professional Certificates, valid class of Drivers licence (for drivers and bikers), and must not be more than 28 years of age.