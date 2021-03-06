



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday, decorated 120 Special Marshals and three Honorary Special Marshals in the Rivers state Command.

Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, while decorating the new special marshals during the induction ceremony in Port Harcourt, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment of service to humanity.

Oyeyemi, represented by Mr Kinglsley Agomoh, Port Harcourt Zonal Commanding Officer of the agency, said the induction of the new special marshals would add value to the FRSC both in the state and the zone.

While wishing the new inductees well in their voluntary service to humanity, the corps marshal urged them to discharge their duties with fairness, transparency and in the fear of God.

The programme also featured a paper presentation tagged ‘Safety on our Roads, a collective responsibility’.

Presenting the paper, Mr John Ugbebor, State Coordinator and Deputy Zonal Coordinator of RS 6, special marshal Port Harcourt, charged all Special Marshals and the inductees to remain committed in their roles toward road safety support programmes.





According to him, little attention has been given to road safety which is why drivers and road users misbehave and display a lot of recklessness on the road.

“People pay more attention to hunger, economy and health/pandemic notwithstanding, statistics has shown that one person dies in every two hours daily as a result of road accident.

“Road crashes kill more than HIV, or even the latest dreaded coronavirus disease,” Ugbebor said.

Responding, Prof. Steven Okodudu, Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, who is also a honorary inductee, expressed gratitude to the FRSC for the opportunity to serve in the voluntary service arm of the agency.

“I feel very elated because for one, we are volunteering ourselves to the service of humanity and I can say that there is no better service than saving mankind.

“As a matter of fact, the world wouldn’t have been better without people who are dedicated to voluntary service regardless of their comfort,” he said.

Other honorary special marshals newly decorated were; Mr Rufus Godwins, Head of Service, Rivers state and Mr Amaechi Udeaku, a pastor of the Christ Embassy Port Harcourt Zone one, Boundless Grace Church.