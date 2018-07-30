The Federal Road Safety Corps has urged members of the driving school profession to be mindful of their responsibility to the society.

In a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave this admonition while addressing the joint body of the Association of Driving School Operators of Nigeria, and the Association of Driving School Instructors of Nigeria during a national workshop on driving school with the theme; ‘Promoting Road Safety through Quality Driver Education in Nigeria’, held in Owerri, Imo state.

Oyeyemi declared war on driving school certificate racketeering. He said that no one caught in the act of certificate racketeering would be spared.

The Corps Marshal urged participants to use the opportunity to critically examine how they can find new ways of improving the quality of driver education and road safety in Nigeria.

Oyeyemi said that it is expected that standards in the operations of driving schools would improve greatly with the deliberations from the workshop.

“At moments like this, while imbibing new ideas, it is necessary to appraise the ongoing with the aim of seeing and correcting grey areas.”

He recalled that some driving schools suspended on the portal for some time now due to sharp practices like illegally graduating trainees in less than the legally prescribed 26 mandatory hours, upload of vehicles in excess of the approved number to illegally increase intake, colluding with the inspection committee to re-register cars already registered in other states, illegal buy-over or acquisition of registered driving school without formal transfer procedure approved by the Corps and many more.

Oyeyemi noted that the Corps has taken a drastic step to, first of all, suspend the affected driving schools while an investigation continued. He further stated that the Corps will soon round off investigations and any school fingered to have committed such will be prosecuted.