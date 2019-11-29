<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi has criticised the practice of lane indiscipline which it described as common among drivers in Ebonyi.

Mrs Stella Uchegbu, FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, made the disclosure on Friday in Abakaliki during the launch of the “ember’’ months safety campaign with the theme, ‘Road safety is a state of mind, road crash is absence of mind: stay alert, stay alive’.

Uchegbu who described the practice as ‘very painful’ to the command, said that it was more common among articulated vehicle drivers.

“This involves failure of drivers to adequately ‘move-over’ and constitute route violation.

“This driving habit endangers the lives of other road users as we must all collaborate to fight it during the yuletide and beyond,” she said.

The sector commander said that the occasion was in line with the FRSC 2019 strategic goals of improved corps visibility through enforcement, rescue services and recovery.

“It involves the reduction of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) by 20 per cent and fatalities by 25 per cent, anchored on public education and stakeholders’ collaboration.

“We have continuously sensitised the motoring public, sister agencies, transport unions, government bodies and other stakeholders to imbibe FRSC programmes, policies and products using available media.

“The on-going compulsory migration from old to new number plates and its enforcement has been adequately publicised with our safety campaigns taken to media houses, worship centres, town hall meetings, among others,” she said.

Mr Osadeba Osadebamwen, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Enugu Zonal Office, urged motorists, especially passengers, to always report incidences witnessed on the roads to the corps.

“Always call us on the toll-free number of 122, using any mobile network of your choice.

“The corps will respond immediately as it realises that distractions on the roads pave way for crashes,” he said.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi represented by Mr Ogbonnaya Otah, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Border, Peace and Internal Security, said that the government will always collaborate with the FRSC to reduce road crashes.

“This government as a responsive one, it does not joke with security issues and this made it embark on projects that would ensure safety on the roads such as good roads, efficient street lightning, among others.

Mr Chukwuemeka Mgbeke, Managing Director of Ebonyi Transport Company Limited, said that passengers share part of the blame for road crashes.

“Most passengers always urge drivers to speed when such drivers drive normally and this practice should be stopped to meet road safety goals,” he said.

Newsmen report that goodwill messages were delivered on the occasion by representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Federal High Court Abakaliki, state Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) among others.