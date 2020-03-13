<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fifty-four motorists have been convicted in Kaduna by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

State Sector Commander Hafiz Mohammed told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna that the agency’s mobile court convicted 54 motorists within the week for various traffic offences.





He said 57 motorists were arrested by his men on March 12 out of which three were discharged, adding that the offences committed by the motorists include Driver’s Licence, Seat belt, number plate, caution sign and signal light violations.

Hafiz warned motorists against violation of traffic rules and regulations, and called on all stakeholders to join hands with the traffic regulators to reduce road crashes.