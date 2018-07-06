The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will consider Wednesday’s resolution of the House of Representatives on the review of age limit for employment of applicants by government agencies.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, stated this while responding to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) request for comment on the matter on Thursday evening.

“As I speak with you, the House of Representatives has not officially communicated the resolution to us.

“But the FRSC’s position is that we will look into it when that is done,’’ Kazeem told NAN in Abuja.

The House of Representatives at its plenary on Wednesday passed a resolution calling on government agencies to review the age ceiling for Nigerians seeking employment into their workforce.

This followed a motion by Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos), who decried the upper age limit of 30 years set by most of the agencies currently undertaking recruitment exercises.

Some of the concerned agencies are the FRSC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) and the Federal Fire Service.

The FRSC and NPS, for example, have set maximum age limits of between 27 and 30 years for applicants in different cadres of its workforce.

Benson expressed concern that citizens who did their one-year national youth service at 30 would be denied the opportunity for gainful employment by the nation they had laboured to serve.

The development, he said, would push young Nigerians into falsifying their age to benefit from available vacancies, an action that would further taint the nation’s civil service.