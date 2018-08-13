The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has condoled the families of those that lost their lives in the multiple accidents that happened on Saturday at Sango-Ota Tollgate.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, expressed the condolence when he visited the scene of the accident on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident, which occurred at about 4.45a.m on Saturday, involved six vehicles.

NAN reports that 15 people were involved in the auto crash, which left two dead, while four sustained various degrees of injuries.

Oladele said: “The accident is unfortunate and painful, and I pray that God should grant the deceased external rest and give the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Oladele implored motorists and pedestrians to be cautious of the busy nature of the area, adding that vehicles could develop mechanical fault at any time.

The sector commander warned commercial buses to stop dropping passengers indiscriminate on the roads, urging them to use designated Bus Stops.

He advised traders to desist from selling goods on the roads in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Oladele reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to continue to enlighten the public on their safety and the need to make roads safer for them.