The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Friday said the Command would commence the enforcement of number plates and rider’s licence of tricyclists and motorcyclists from Aug. 1.

The Osun Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known at a Stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Command for motorcyclists, tricyclists and other key stakeholders in Osogbo on its enforcement policies.

Oke said: “The Command will ensure full compliance by all motorcyclists and tricyclists. Anyone that fails to adhere to the new development will be dealt with according to the law.

“We are starting the enforcement come Aug. 1 for all riders making use of the roads, including motorcyclists and tricyclists. I believe no one will want to see the wrath of the law and by this, we will be very strict with the new development.”

According to him, the purpose of the stakeholders’ meeting is to inform and educate members of the public, especially stakeholders in the transport business on the importance of the enforcement and also to discuss safety tips.

He, however, urged riders, including motorcyclists and tricyclists, to ensure that they adhere to the enforcement date of Aug 1.