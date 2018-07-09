The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday said that it would clamp down on motorists with either fake or expired driver’s licence.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the Unit Commander of the corps, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, Ondo State.

According to him, in spite of announcements being made, most drivers still patronise touts, who issued fake driver’s licence.

He said that the FRSC partnered with Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) to ensure that issuance of licence was made easy for all motorists.

“In spite of all our efforts to make driver’s licence easily accessible to motorists nationwide, many still patronise touts, even at exorbitant rate to get fake licence.

“Driving with fake or expired licence is a criminal offence. We are set to begin enforcement on fake licence and any erring motorist will face the wrath of the law,’’ Ozonnandi said.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to visit FRSC Driver’s Licence Centres (DLC) to follow all laid-down procedures for their authentic licence to be issued.