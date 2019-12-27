<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reviewed the 2019 special end of year patrol as the first phase of the exercise ends.

Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi advised the motoring public to sustain obedience to traffic rules and regulations, adding that so far, “the road has remained stable”.

Oyeyemi also hailed personnel of the Corps across the country for demonstrating absolute “commitment, professionalism and innovativeness” in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration.

A statement by FRSC spokesman, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, said Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the personnel and conduct of the motoring public in the first phase of the exercise, despite some challenges encountered in parts of the country.

He said: “The fact that traffic movements were orderly in most parts of the dreaded points across the federation toward the Christmas Day and no reported cases of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day was a positive development.”

Oyeyemi urged FRSC personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to road safety, as the second phase of the exercise begins, following the successful Christmas celebration.

He hailed motorists for improved attitude to road use during the Christmas celebration and urged them to sustain the habit by showing greater concerns for other road users who must be given equal right to use of the roads.