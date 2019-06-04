<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged motorists to be safety-conscious during the Sallah celebration.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said that the Corps Marshal made the call in his Sallah message.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the completion of Ramadan which he described as a period of sacrifice and self denial, Oyeyemi called on them to sustain that spirit of kindness and consideration for others to reflect safety on roads.

Oyeyemi assured that FRSC in its usual commitment to making the roads safer all travelers, has made adequate preparation through massive deployment of personnel to all parts of the country, especially the major corridors.

This, he said is to ensure efficient traffic management and free flow of traffic during the festive period.

He appealed to all road users to show obedience to all traffic rules and regulations and abide by whatever instructions given to them by the FRSC and personnel of other security agencies who are working assiduously to ensure free flow of traffic to make the roads safer for all.

The Corps Marshal said that all FRSC facilities including ambulances, tow trucks and roadside clinics as well the zebra formations across the country had been mobilised towards the success of the exercise.

He however, solicited for cooperation from members of the public not to disregard the measures that had been put in place by the corps to make the celebration free, safe and peaceful.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to report emergencies to the FRSC Toll free line: 122 or 070 2255 3772 for prompt response.

“The call centre and all operational commands of the corps will remain open throughout the Sallah celebration and beyond.

“Drive carefully to save a life, because it is only the living that can celebrate,” Oyeyemi said.