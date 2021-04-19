



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged its personnel to sustain the interface with states and local governments to ensure regular and timely upload of vehicle information for enhanced national security.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the call at the 2021 National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) training for desk officers, on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the national average upload had been remained steady, hence the need to strive to continually improve on the efforts, in line with the increase in vehicular registration.

He said that a consistent and sustained data upload would also provide more support and guidance on the mode of patrol operations to be adopted by field commands at different times.

Oyeyemi also said that the theme of the workshop, ‘Effective NVIS Data Capturing and Vehicle Security,’ was targeted at building the corps’ capacity for improved data management.

This, he said, was in line with Goal 2 of 2021 corps’ corporate strategic goals, which focused on improving personnel capacity and competencies in road safety management.

According to him, the workshop is designed to highlight the need for precaution and due diligence in processing and handling of data, in order to achieve the required accuracy.

“NVIS is a component of National Uniform Licensing Scheme (NULS), which is a unified system and mainly designed to automate the processes involved in the production of plate numbers, vehicle registration and verification.





“It was launched in the country on Jan. 16, 1993 with the introduction of the retro-reflective number plates and the adoption of alpha-numeric system.

“The scheme is meant to correct the haphazard motor vehicle registration process that existed before the establishment of FRSC.

“However, states and the FCT adopted different modes of licensing drivers and registration of vehicles, with glaring disparities that negated efficiency.

“So far, the data generated is being relied on as support for investigative activities of the National Bureau of Statistics and other governmental and non-governmental institutions,” he said.

According to him, since inception, more than 500 stolen vehicles have been recovered by security agencies through the support of the platform which provides real time information and access to vehicle details required by security agencies.

Oyeyemi said that management would continue to initiate policies that would guide the corps’ operations and help resolve emerging challenges.

He said that management had also put modalities in place to procure and deploy mobile capturing equipment to ensure effective capturing of tricycles and motorcycles nationwide, in the NVIS.

The FRSC boss assured the personnel that management would continue to provide all the support required to make the corps’ tasks easy and engender positive results.