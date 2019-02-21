



No fewer than 1,950 vehicles have been certified for election duties by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Dr Kayode Olagunju, the FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of the states disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto.

Olagunji said 1,078 FRSC personnel were also deployed for the election in the three states.

He noted that FRSC partnered with transport unions and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the exercise.

The official said the road marshals were responsible for traffic management, crowd control, certification of vehicles and documentation of drivers during the polls.

He added that the marshals would also be involved in policing polling units, escort of election materials and personnel, clearing obstructions, managing ambulances and awaiting emergency calls.

The zonal commander appealed for maximum cooperation from all security agencies, INEC and the general public to ensure peaceful elections.

Olagunju commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for his support to FRSC, including the programmes designed to educate drivers of traditional rulers in his domain on road safety rules.