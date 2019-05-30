<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned proprietors of private and public schools against engaging the services of unqualified drivers.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Gora Wobin, gave the warning at the National Road Safety Club Day held in Abuja on Thursday.

The event was in commemoration of the 2019 Children’s Day celebration with the theme: “Walk for keeping Children Safe While Driving”.

Wobin who was represented by the command’s Head of operations, Mr Samuel Ochi, decried the employment of roadside drivers by heads of schools as an unhealthy practice capable of endangering their lives.

He said that the command had made it mandatory for all drivers to go through training at least once in a year.

The sector commander said that the corps was always available to give regular training to school drivers for effective traffic management in the country.

“The training is being carried out in schools.

“We are working with the unions in schools so that through them, all the schools will be made to comply with this arrangement.

“So that at least those of them that are unqualified and have been engaged, we can get them some level of education.

“There are instances during the training whereby a number of them are not educated on the basic principles of driving.

“It is not about going through the four walls of schools, it is about making them know the ethics of driving,” he said.

He said that the command would sanction any proprietor found guilty of the offence, adding that the measure was to ensure the safety of pupils and students.

Wobin called on parents to ensure they curtail the excesses of their children such as putting their hands out of the windows of vehicles in motion.

“Parents, probably because of sympathy and love for their children condone such practices.

“For instance they allow their children to stay in front of the car while driving and also looking out of the window while the vehicle is in motion.

“One thing we fail to realise is that by the time you expose them to that, you are likely going to have them involved in one crash or another while driving,” he said.

He explained that the essence of having road safety clubs in schools was to introduce pupils to some basic tips on safety while still young.

“They are taught to know that they are not supposed to put their hands outside the window while the vehicle is on motion.

“They are also not supposed to tamper with the gadgets of vehicles when in motion and they should be educated on how to cross roads.”

Also, the FCT Coordinator of Special Marshals, Mr Usman Adaji, said that the association would continue to embark on regular sensitisation of schools in the FCT on road safety tips.

He, however, appealed to pupils to acquaint themselves of the new safety tips to support efforts at reducing road accidents in the territory.

One of the students of Faith Academy Kubwa, Abuja, Fikayo Ayodele, said that with the establishment of road safety clubs in schools, she was better informed on road safety measures.