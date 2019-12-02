<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned Lagos-Ibadan Expressway road users to ensure they do not exceed specified speed limits on the expressway.

According to Assistant Corp Commander Taofeek Iyanda, Acting Corridor Commander, Lagos Ibadan/Egbeda Expressway, who facilitated the opening of the Kara Bridge intersection of the road which had been closed for some months, motorists should not abuse the smoothness of the road by converting it to a race course.

“Road users should not see it as a race course. They should ensure they exercise patience in their usage of the little segment that has been opened for them. They should make sure they do not exceed the specified speed limits. The road is still under construction and a lot of things still need to be put in place, so they have to be very careful.

“Actually, it’s a matter of joy and a big relief for Nigerians generally, above all, I want to appreciate the Federal Government for the execution of the project and at the same time, the Federal Ministry of Works and the leading agents in traffic management in Nigeria, I mean the Federal Road Safety Corps for going through the stress of ensuring that we had a hitch-free traffic movement during the construction of the road.”

On the number of accidents that occurred on the road since the closure, he noted that though there were accidents that actually took the lives of people, but that the number was still very minimal, as the presence of various traffic management agencies on the road helped to reduce the number of accidents.