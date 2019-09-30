<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Nigerians to embrace safety ideals, imbibe positive road behaviour and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations as the nation celebrates 59th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

A statement by Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, said that it was necessary for all road users to be cautious behind the wheels and avoid any act that could violate established traffic laws during the celebration period.

Kazeem declared that FRSC was aware of how much the country cherished its independence going by the series of festivities that formed part of the celebration, and warmly aligns in totality with the entire citizens in this historic moment.

The statement quoted the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, as admonishing motorists to apply all cautionary measures so as to achieve a crash-free 59th Independence celebration.

He also gave the assurance of full deployment of operational facilities across traffic prone areas and others to ensure a hitch-free movement of persons and goods.

He said: “To forestall all incidences of a mishap on the road, I have directed Commanding Officers across the country to ensure full deployment of personnel and logistics for high visibility and to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and effective traffic management.”

While wishing the entire country a peaceful and safe celebration, Oyeyemi called on the motoring public to utilise the FRSC toll-free numbers 122 in case of any crash, obstruction or emergency for prompt response.