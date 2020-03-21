<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has cautioned commercial vehicle operators against overloading of passengers as the coronavirus gathers momentum worldwide.

Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the advice became imperative to curtail the spread of the global pandemic through avoidable overloading of vehicles with persons.

He said that this was part of the Corps efforts to sustain the ongoing advocacy campaigns to check the spread of the virus.

He admonished all drivers of vehicles to carry only one person at the front and not more than three in a row of the vehicles.

“While motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations,” he said.





Oyeyemi advised that travellers should also endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

According to him, “at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

“Motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development, and report himself or herself for medical examination.”

The Corps Marshal enjoined all motorists and road users to continually observe all traffic rules and regulations, calling on motorists to drive to stay alive.

He advised all motorists to adopt the safety tips that the Federal Ministry of Health had given and further stated that with the right attitude, the world would overcome this deadly pandemic in no distant time.