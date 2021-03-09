



Contrary to claims in some quarters, the tenure of the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, will end in July, 2022.

On Monday, a national daily had reported that the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and the Corps Marshal clocked the mandatory retirement age on November 25 and 26, 2020, respectively.

But, Oyeyemi, who is 60, is actually serving his second term in office as a political appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari and his appointment does not in anyway contravene the civil service rules.

According to findings, his appointment, unlike a career civil servant, was not governed by the Public Service Rules.





Section 7 (1) of the FRSC Act, 2007 provides that the Corps Marshal shall be appointed by the President, the only qualification required being that the person must possess sound knowledge or ability in the organisation and administration of road traffic and road safety matters.

A senior officer stated, “The fact that Dr Boboye Oyeyemi is a member of the Corps will not change the status of the office of the Corps Marshal from being a political office to a career public service office.”

The source further argued that the heads of the corps had always enjoyed tenure duration, which he said Oyeyemi’s predecessors enjoyed

FRSC Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, clarified that Oyeyemi still had about 16 months in office.

According to him, “The Corps Marshal’s appointment is tenure-based. He is in his second and last term, with less than 16 months to go as accorded him by the Federal Government”.