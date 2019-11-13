<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has blamed road crashes in Nigeria for indiscipline, lawlessness and inconsiderate actions of road users.

FRSC has therefore urged road users to avoid indiscipline on the road and ensure sanctity of life by being safe and cautious while using the road.

Akwa Ibom Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, gave the advice during the flag off of the 2019 Commemoration of African Road Safety Day/World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Crash Victims in Uyo on Tuesday.

Oghenekaro said that crash prevention and loss reduction on all public roads in the country required full cooperation and collaboration of all critical stakeholders.

He said the decision by FRSC, being the lead agency in road safety and traffic management in the country and Africa, to join others to commence action in commiserating with families of road crashes across the country, was a way to show sympathy with those that lost their love ones and drew attention of the living on the consequences of failure to ensure discipline, while using the road with others.

Oghenekaro added that the commemoration was also to sensitise and create awareness among the living not go the same way the victims remembered went by.

“I implore all of us as road users to imbibe discipline and work in concert with the FRSC to fulfill its mandate of keeping death off our road by being cautious when using the road.

“Road crashes are caused by indiscipline, lawlessness and inconsiderate actions of road users, whereas, rules have been put in place to guide safe and smooth motoring on all public roads.”