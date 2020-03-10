<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is prepared to move against motorists parking by roadsides in the FCT, to control traffic congestion and accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander, FCT, Gora Wobin on Tuesday in Abuja that roadside vehicular parking contributes to traffic and incessant accidents resulting to loss of lives and properties.

He said that such misconduct would no longer be condoned from motorists in the territory.

Wobin said that the Corps has cautioned drivers and other road users to desist from such act, adding that they are now on the lookout for violators of such order.

“We are now towing such vehicles,” he said, adding that the exercise began in Wuse, Zone 7.

“They said charity begins at home, so I had gone to sky memorial and went through that axis to pull out cars that were parked anyhow.





“Nobody is allowed to park on the road, although that has always been the case and I think towing vehicles is the only way a typical Nigerian will do what is right.

“I do not just believe in arrest or towing like that, but people need coercive means to comply, and that is the only way you see them do what is right and it is not supposed to be so.”

According to Wobin, other measures are also going to be taken by the FRSC to further ensure safety of roads in the FCT.

“Even the issue of commercial drivers carrying two passengers in front of their vehicle and four at the back has to stop.

“We are already working on addressing that too, although our officers might face assaults and attacks from them but we will not relent.”

Wobin, who urged road users to obey traffic rules and regulations for their own safety and that of others, admonished motorists to desist from parking by the roadside.