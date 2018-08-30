The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has assured the people of Ogun of its commitment to ensure safer roads to reduce carnage to the barest minimum.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander in the state, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Thursday.

He said that the command had intensified efforts in its public enlightenment campaign and insisting that motorists comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander said at least, 820 traffic offenders were apprehended for various offences during the 2018 Eld-El-Kabir celebrations in the state.

Oladele said the figure was more than 480 traffic offenders apprehended during the same celebration in 2017.

“The offenders were arrested for various offences like seat belt violation, tyre violations and failure to install speed limiting device.” he said.

Oladele also explained that FRSC personnel were able to rescue 39 accident victims from 24 crashes, so far this year, compared to 25 rescued from five crashes in 2017.

He, however, said that FRSC was able to rescue more accidents victims through special patrol put in place between Aug. 17 to Aug. 26 during the 2018 Eid-el Kabir festival.