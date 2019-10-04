<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sequel to the decision by the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Joint Tax Board to clampdown on tricycles and motorcycles without number plates and riders without class ‘A’ licenses, the corps has arrested over 1,750 violators nationwide.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the offenders were apprehended in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Delta, Benue, Oyo, Niger, Kwara, Adamawa, Kogi, Zamfara, Anambra, Sokoto, Osun, Rivers, Kano and Ondo States.

Kazeem in a statement in Abuja on Friday, explained that Kaduna recorded the highest number of violators with a total of 430 arrests, followed by Nasarawa with 219, comprising 15 tricycles and 204 motorcycle riders.

He said, “In Benue State, a total of 147 arrests were made, comprising of 140 motorcycles and seven tricycle riders. Other are; Ondo 61, Anambra 41, Kebbi 51, Katsina 110, Delta 92, Zamfara 76, Oyo 178, Kogi 16, Mubi 10, Rivers 11, Kano 132, Niger 28, Osun 66 and Sokoto 10.”

According to him, the operation was done in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on the enforcement operation, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi said, “The essence of this operation is to enhance the security of lives and property of road users.

“There have been series of reports of pervasive use of these categories of vehicles to perpetuate all manners of crime and we are saying enough is enough. All tricycles and motorcycles must have an identity so that they can be easily traced.”

Oyeyemi called on all motorists to procure their licenses and also have their tricycles and motorcycles duly registered to avoid arrest.