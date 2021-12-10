FRSC: Anambra records 37 deaths, 110 road accidents in seven months

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, says no fewer than 37 people died in 110 road crashes in the state between May and November 2021.

The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, made this known at a news conference in Awka, Anambra State on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that within the period under review, the command arrested 5,503 offenders with 6,687 offences, with seat belt violations as the most prevalent offence.

He said that three traffic offenders were prosecuted and jailed within the period.

The Sector Commander attributed the crashes to different factors such as speed limit violation, bad roads, reckless driving at night, use of phones while driving and route violation.

He said: “We recorded a total of 110 road traffic crashes with 27 of them fatal, claiming a total number of 37 lives within the seven months period, while 239 people were injured.

“The major causes are speed limit violation and bad road.

“The commission has carried out road audit and sent to the state government to carry out palliative repairs on major failed portions and potholes on some roads.

“Such roads are Amawbia-Zone 13 on Awka-Onitsha Expressway; Immigration Junction in Amansea in Awka and opposite Lagos Park; and Upper Iweka on Onitsha-Awka Lane.”

Irelewuyi said the command had deployed 407 regular Marshals, 600 Special Marshals for special patrol operations, which would commence on December 17, to tackle emerging traffic challenges during the festive season.

He said that the officials would be wearing body cameras, which is an evidence-based device used to record events during the enforcement of road traffic laws.

According to him, traffic is expected to increase in the state by as high as 30 per cent during the festive.

He said: “We have identified some critical flashpoints such as Onitsha-Metro, Onitsha- Owerri, Ihiala, Umunze, Awka-metro in Amansea, Oye-agu and Abagana Nnobi Junction and Eke Awka axis.

“Anambra is the gateway to the East of the country; also, it is a commercial nerve centre in the region.

“Traffic management is very critical to the success of any commerce-oriented region.”

The Sector Commander said the Corps would be collaborating with other security agencies, especially in urban areas, to ensure free flow of traffic at night times and protection for traffic managers.

While commending the state government for its support in the effort to ensure free traffic flow, he appealed to road users to maintain safe speed and obey all traffic rules and regulations.