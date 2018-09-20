The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission has advised motorists to desist from night travels so as to minimise road mishaps during the ’ember’ months.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, gave the advice during the 2018 Annual Public Enlightenment Rally held on Thursday at Iju, Ota.

Oladele, represented by Davies Ogiamen, a senior official of the commission, said that there was the need to drive to stay alive by embracing good safety culture during and after the ember months.

He said that available statistics showed that drivers were responsible for over 80 per cent of road crashes, while mechanical and environment accounted for just 20 per cent.

The FRSC boss implored motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in proper condition before embarking on any journey.

He said: “FRSC urges motorists to desist from driving faulty vehicles to avoid endangering the lives of other road users.

“You should obey all traffic rules and regulations, especially road signs, to avoid loss of lives.”

Oladele also warned motorists against answering cell phone calls while driving “because the brain cannot control the whole system at the same time’’.

Earlier, Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of the FRSC, described the rally as timely in view of the usual increase in vehicular and human movements during the last months of the year.

He said: “There is the need for motorists to change their attitude during this period to reduce crashes on the roads.’’

Oguntoyinbo urged motorists to be safety conscious and abhor the wrong use of the highway codes.

He advised motorists to avoid speed and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Oguntoyinbo said: “Check the water level and brake system before putting your vehicle on any journey.

“Also check again when you come back home at night to ensure that your vehicle is still in proper condition for the next day.’’

He implored motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking, overload and the use of second-hand tyres.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rally, tagged “Alert Today-Alive Tomorrow’’, was organised by Sango-Ota FRSC, in conjunction with Shell Nigeria Gas.