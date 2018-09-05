The Federal Road Safety Corps on Wednesday urged motorists to always apply caution and patience while on the highways during the “ember” months, to avert accidents.

Philip Ozonandi, the FRSC Unit Commander, Ore, Ondo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ore that September, October, November and December are not evil months, as some people tag them.

According to him, road accidents are not evil works but mostly human errors, as many motorists throw patience and caution to the air, especially during the period.

Ozonandi said: “Ember months are like every other month, but many motorists tend to rush things to cap achievements during this period, which makes them to throw patience and caution to the air.

“Motorists should be patient and apply caution while driving, to avert imminent accidents, which are mostly caused by human errors especially during the “ember” months.”

Ozonandi said, however, that FRSC personnel would be on the Shagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway to check the excesses of motorists throughout the last four months of the year.

The ever-busy expressway links the South Western part of the country to the states in the South-South.