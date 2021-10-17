FRSC advises against fatigue, faulty vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised drivers to take a 15-minute break after every four hours of driving in order to reduce fatigue.

Sikiru Aduloju, Asst. Corps Commander, Apapa Command, gave the advice during a sensitisation talk at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Festac Town, Lagos on Sunday.

He said fatigue could lead to accidents because when drivers are tired, they could take poor decisions.

He further advised drivers to avoid other factors that could cause accidents such as discussing sensitive topics while driving, either through phone calls or with a passenger.

“We should stop receiving calls while driving because even good news can trigger reactions that destabilise,” he said.

Aduloju cautioned against what he referred to as Road Accident Immunity Deception Syndrome (RAIDS).

According to him, RAIDS is a situation where drivers know their vehicles are faulty but insist on driving it because they have prayed.

“Boarding a vehicle whose driver is absolutely drunk or have taken drugs because you have prayed is dangerous,” he said.

He urged the public to drive with caution, particularly in the “ember” months, which he said was a period with lots of activities and movements.

Aduloju reiterated the need for drivers to take others into consideration while driving.

“Good defensive drivers consider the actions and inactions of other drivers.

“Please don’t overspeed, consider the distance and not the time,” he said.