The Federal Road Safety Corps, Jigawa State Command, has advised motorists to watch out for camels on the highways in the state in order to avoid accidents involving the animals.

Mr Angus Ibezim, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, gave the advice in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said that the advice became necessary in view of the high influx of camels into the state and the dangers they pose to road users.

Ibezim said it was important to maintain approved speed limit, so as to avoid the animals and avert accidents.

The sector commander pointed out that the gesture was to reduce crash severity and fatality.

According to him, efforts are being made by the corps through advocacy and awareness campaigns in collaboration with state command of the Nigeria Immigration Service in identifying the owners of the camels believed to be mostly from Niger Republic.

He added that some of the camels belong to cartels engaged in trans-border herding and transactions.

“Part of the efforts being made by the command is tabling the matter at the State Security Committee meeting and engagement with State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Therefore, drivers are admonished to desist from excessive speed to enable them stabilise whenever they encounter the camels on the highway.

“Equally, commercial drivers should endeavour to install speed limiting device, as well as ensure they fasten their seatbelt while their vehicles are in motion.

“This, will reduce crash severity and fatality on the highways,” Ibezim advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a high influx of stray camels on major roads and highways in some parts of the state.

The camels had caused several road crashes, with most them resulting in deaths of passengers.