The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says no fewer than 178 people were killed while 1,089 were injured in various crashes on Ogun and Lagos State expressways within five months.

Mr John Meheux, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Ogun and Lagos States, disclosed this at a news conference at Ojodu Berger Zonal Headquarters on Tuesday.

Meheux also said that the zone recorded 355 crashes, out of which 98 were fatal while 192 recorded injuries, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

“The total number of people involved in the crashes were 2,891 between both states corridors,” he said.

According to him, the commission identified various gridlocks areas within the zone that are prone to crashes and efforts have been put in place to curb future occurrences.

The FRSC boss said that the zone had identified Ogunmakin corridor on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Obatokun on Abeokuta-Ibadan highway and Sango Ota on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway as such gridlock areas.

Meheux also said that specials corridors like Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ajebandele, Lekki Ajah, Itori Abeokuta would also be focused on during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“It is our tradition to celebrate festivities with our loved ones and families, this Season will not be any different, this will necessitate large number of movement of persons along the roads.

“The urge by commercial drivers to make as many trips as possible often leads to overloading and neglect of traffic rules and regulations. If not checked, these would lead to traffic crashes and other infractions.

“We will focus our enforcement on failure to install speed limit devices by commercial vehicles, overloading, tyre violations, drivers licence violation and use of phone while driving.

“About 3,500 personnel involving regular and special marshal will be involved in the special patrol operation, including medical personnel.

”Some 43 patrol vehicles will be deployed, eight motor bikes, six ambulances and two trucks will be available for the Sallah patrol within the zone,” he said.

The FRSC also boss urged the commuters to make use of approved motor parks and fill passengers manifest as appropriate to avoid being victims.

Meheux also appealed to motorists and residents to partner with the FRSC to achieve safety during the period by avoiding drugs, alcohol, speeding and reckless driving.

“FRSC is committed to making the Eid-el-fitr celebration accident-free, while we congratulate all Muslim faithful for a successful and rewarding fasting period,” he said.