



The Chairman, Board of Federal Road Safety Corps, Bukhari Bello, has pledged the board’s commitment to support efforts to upgrade the FRSC Academy, Udi, to a degree-awarding institution.

Bello said this on Thursday, in Udi, near Enugu, when the board members were led on inspection of facilities at the academy by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi.

He noted that the board members were “so impressed and excited” with the level of infrastructure development at the academy.

Bello added, “From what we have inspected and seen ourselves, we are highly impressed with the level of financial prudence imbibed by the FRSC management led by the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.

“We as board members have decided to give our full support for the plan to turn this academy into a fully-fledged degree-awarding institution on transport and road safety-related matters.





“The challenges raised are supposed to be surmounted, and we are going to join hands with the current forward-looking management of the FRSC to surmount them all.”

Also speaking, Mr Oyeyemi explained that the management was meticulous and prudent in its spending and “ensuring that every kobo goes into something tangible and purposeful.”

He added, “FRSC, today, is not having any abandoned project anywhere in the country notwithstanding that we recently set up 16 command offices around the country.

“We have been going about our projects and infrastructure development in the academy and our other establishments with prudence and judicious use of funds.

“The judicious use of funds and achieving of results had made us win a lot of goodwill and collaboration with various state governments in the country and even international bodies.”