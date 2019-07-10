<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has said that 76,299 driver’s licences were yet to be collected in the state as of July 8.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Omeje said that the command commenced “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence’’ on May 20, when it observed that many drivers were driving without driver’s licence.

“Driver’s licence is the only legal document that allows a driver to be on the road.

“We have on many occasions, through the media, called on drivers to come and collect their permanent driver’s licence lying in our offices but they refused.

“When we embarked on the operation between May 20 and May 28, 2019, we had 63,011 driver’s licences yet to be collected but before May 31, 9,016 of the licences were collected leaving the outstanding 53,995 licences.

“Since the enforcement of traffic laws by the Lagos State Government, more people are applying for the driver’s licence,’’ the FRSC boss said.

Omeje said that between June 3 and July 7, 2019, the organisation received 28,454 applications for driver’s licences.

He said that as of July 8, 2019, 902 drivers were booked by the command for not having driver’s licence in the continued “Operation Show Your Driver’s licence’’.

Newsmen report that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on May 30, 2019, a day after his inauguration signed the first Executive Order to address the issue of traffic control and management.