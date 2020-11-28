The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 69 persons died in various road accidents that happened in Ondo State from September to December, 2019.

The FRSC zonal commanding officer in charge of Ondo, Osun and Oyo States, Mr Godwin Ogagaogehene, disclosed this during the flag off of 2020 ember months awareness programme for drivers in the state.

He said the theme of the 2020 ember months awareness programme which is “Drive Safe, Stay Safe” is apt.

Ogagaogehene said that the flag off became necessary as a result of increase in human and vehicular movements across the three states.

He said the programme was targeted at educating the motoring public during the yuletide period and to ensure that the rate of traffic crashes is reduced.

He stated that the traffic crashes in Nigeria is a threat to the lives and properties of the citizens.

He said “In Ondo State, from September to December, 2019 there were 161 crashes with 53 fatal cases leading to 69 deaths and 99 serious cases leading to 414 injuries.

“The causes of these crashes were attributed to human errors such as dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs and speed violation leading to loss of control.





“This time around you need to be patient and don’t use mobile phone while you are driving because driving required 100 percent concentration.

“All motorists must observe traffic rules and regulations especially during the yuletide period, over loading and over speeding must be shun while COVID 19 protocols should be adhered to by both the drivers and passengers,” he added.

He said the FRSC will not rest on its oars but continue to pursue its goal of reducing rate of traffic crashes to the barest minimum by ensuring that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

Also. Speaking, Mr Ahmed Hassan, Ondo State Sector Commander of FRSC, said it has become imperatives for all motorists to change their attitude in order to transform driving etiquette on the road.

His words “It has been proved beyond doubts that human errors and negligence constitute the highest occurrence of road traffic crashes in the country.

“The vision of FRSC this period is to create a safe monitoring environment where road traffic crashes will result in no death.

“I wish to use this opportunity to make a clarion call to other sister agencies, companies, stakeholders and other establishments to join hands with the corps at ensuring a safer monitoring environment,” Hassan stressed.