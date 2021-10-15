FRSC: 62 die, 624 injured in Adamawa road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adamawa Sector Command, says no fewer than 62 persons were killed and 624 injured in road accidents between January and September 2021 in the state.

Mr Utte Boyi, the Sector Commander, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Yola.

He said that during the period under review, 1,025 people and 369 vehicles were involved in 202 road crashes caused mostly by overspeeding and wrong overtaking by drivers.

He urged road users to always abide by road traffic regulations and avoid night travels to reduce the rate of accidents, especially during the ember months.

“We have entered the ember months and it is the rush period because a lot of people will be travelling.

“So, motorists should not be in a hurry because of a lot of passengers and thinking of getting a lot of money.

“You should always drive with care, maintaining the speed limit.

“In fact, you should install the speed limit device in your vehicles to help you control the speed of your vehicle,” he advised.

Boyi further urged drivers to shun overloading to avoid putting more pressure on their vehicle’s tires, which could lead to tire busts and crashes.