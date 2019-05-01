<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps says no fewer than 60,000 driver’s licenses are yet to be collected by applicants in the state.

The Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

Omeje said that the implication of the uncollected licenses was that over 60,000 drivers without license were driving vehicles in the state.

He explained that the driver’s license was the only document that qualified someone to be drive on the road in the country, adding that every other valid document was for the vehicle.

He said: “Many drivers claimed that the reason for not having the license is that they were yet to collect text messages to come and collect.

“Don’t wait until you receive text messages. l use this opportunity to appeal that applicants of driver’s license should go to where they did their capturing and collect.

“We have over 60,000 drivers’ licenses lying, waiting to be collected all over Lagos State.”

He disclosed that 60 days were the duration given at the point of capture for applicants to return to collect their licenses, but that “within the days, the license could be out”.

He added: “In most cases, we are meeting up within 30 days now, after capturing.

“The problem now is collection; people feel free to drive with temporary license while they continue to give excuse that they have not received text messages for the original license.

“Let applicants feel free to go and collect their driver’s license at the various centres, at no cost. Let them only go with their temporary one and they will be given a valid one.

“The good thing now is that we have driver’s license valid for three and five years.”

Omeje cautioned license applicants to desist from patronising touts, advising that they should go to designated centres to avoid being given fake licenses.