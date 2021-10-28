Two friends jailed one year each for stealing phone

A Jos Upper Area Court on Thursday sentenced two friends to one year imprisonment each for stealing an Infinix Hot 6 and N10,000.

The presiding Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Zainab Abdul and Dahiru Umar after they pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman however gave Abdul an option of N 50,000 fine and Umar an option of N 50,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Labaran Ahmed told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, Aisha Musa, on October 4.

Labaran said that during police investigation, Umar was arrested and the cell phone recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 333, 271 and 304 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.