



The Friends of Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, have announced the commencement of this year’s ‘March 8 Initiative’ MSME Grant for Small Businesses to mark his 64th Birthday on Monday.

The ‘March 8th Initiative’ is aimed at inspiring and promoting communal, entrepreneurial and public-spirited endeavours within Nigeria in honour of the birthday of the Vice-President.

Earlier in March 2020, about 100 young entrepreneurs received business-defining grants that helped grow and advance enterprise.

In a statement on Friday, “Friends of Prof,” the Group that organises the annual March 8th Initiative said this year’s celebration was expanding in terms of reach and scope as it had been reorganised into four categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old.

It said: “First, the Annual Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been reorganised into 4 categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old, giving one-off business grants, ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 to small businesses in Nigeria. The four categories cover varying stages of small business growth as follows: Big Idea Business Challenge, Business Support Challenge, Catalyst Support Challenge and the Bold Innovation Challenge.





“Second, in addition to the Entrepreneurship Development Programme, the March 8th Initiative will recognise health workers nationwide who, in the face of a global pandemic, demonstrated exemplary courage, compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties. Individuals are requested to nominate any health worker who has shown these qualities for a reward of N1 Million under a Health Grant Reward Category that acknowledges their invaluable service to our communities.

“Additionally, the March 8th Initiative is undertaking a nationwide Ophthalmological intervention to provide succour in the form of surgeries and other therapeutic care for cataract and other eye defects.”

The group stated that entries would open at 12.00am on Monday, the 8th of March, 2021 and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, the 14th of March, 2021.

All entries except those for “My Big Idea Business Challenge” must be submitted at www.march8th.ng.

Nigerians have been consequently implored to visit the website to nominate the deserving health worker of their choice, as well as to apply for any of the grant categories that is applicable to them.