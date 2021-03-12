



The Federal Government has begun the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch ‘C’.

N-Power is a scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development.

The scheme was created as a component of National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Alkali, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja signed by the media aide to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze.

The ministry, he said, has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.

“It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those

that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal.





“Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records. Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.

“For enquries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power helpline +23418885011 or email [email protected],” Alkali said.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq inaugurated the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) portal on March 11, 2021 in Abuja.

During the inauguration, the ICT consultant on NASIMS, David Ibhawoh, said the NASIMS portal was a channel that the ministry would use to disseminate information to the Batch ‘C’ applicants.

He said those that applied for the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Programme before the closing date with their emails are the only ones that can have access to the portal.

He said those that did not applied should not border to login, because, the portal would not recognise them, adding that the portal had capacity to cope with the large numbers of candidates that have already applied.

Ibhawoh said the portal has a computer-based test which an applicant is expected to take and see their score without any delay.