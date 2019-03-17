



Charles Danladi, the Chairman, Sanga Local Government Council, Kaduna State, has confirmed the death of 10 in an attack on Nandu village in the area.

The chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Saturday that the attack occurred on Friday and 11 houses were burnt.

Danladi however said that normalcy had since returned to the affected village, as the local council intensifies efforts at dousing tension to prevent reprisal.

He said youths of the area had been summoned and counselled against embarking on any acts capable of escalating the ugly situation.

A resident of the affected village, who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the attack was suspected to have been launched by Fulani herders in retaliation for an attack on them by locals before the general election.

He said, at least 11 cows and 28 sheep were killed during that attack.

Efforts to get police reaction was unsuccessful as the Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo did not respond to calls on his handset