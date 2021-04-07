



Several fleeing inmates freed by gunmen at the Owerri Custodial Centre have voluntarily returned.

Newsmen gathered that about 17 of them returned on Tuesday and more than 20 on Wednesday.

According to a source at the Nigerian Correctional Service, about 42 of the inmates returned as of Monday evening, taking the total number of returnees to 80.

He said: “We saw more than 20 returning back on Wednesday but they are mainly those on awaiting trial, those who have less prison term and those who are about to complete their terms, have returned so far.

”The problem we are having, and this is not peculiar to the jail break here, is that none of the hardened and condemned inmates (HCI) who escaped has returned.

“This is understandable because it will take a miracle for a person, who knows that his execution can take place any moment, to return after his freedom was given to him freely by those who broke into the facility.





“Most of the returnee inmates were escorted back by their parents, lawyers and relations.

“We are expecting that more will return by the weekend. Most of them want to return but they’re afraid that they might be manhandled by some security agents.

“We have very good inmates whose characters we can vouch for. That’s why we need to bring back the parole policy.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Owerri Correctional Service, James Madugba, confirmed that more escapees were returning to the centre.

He however said he could not confirm the number of prisoners who had returned so far.

It is expected with the amnesty announced by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, more of the escapees would return to the facility to continue their terms.

Unknown gunmen had attacked the correctional facility and freed 1,844 inmates on Monday.